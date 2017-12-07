Ex-officer pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct charges
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky police officer who authorities say agreed not to arrest a woman if she would have sex with him has pleaded not guilty.
The Kentucky New Era reports former Hopkinsville police officer Daniel A. Gray was arraigned in court Wednesday.
The 34-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. His attorney, Rick Boling, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com
