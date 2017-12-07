Financial worries lead to North Carolina school's probation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Financial concerns have led to probation for a historically black university in North Carolina.

Media outlets report the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte on probation this week.

The accrediting organization will visit the school next year and decide whether to issue a 10-year renewal of accreditation or revoke the school's accreditation if concerns about finances and control have not been resolved.

The school said in a news release Tuesday that the probation will allow it to improve its quality and effectiveness.