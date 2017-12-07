First lady wishes to spend holiday on deserted island

WASHINGTON — If she could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, Melania Trump says she'd take her family to a deserted island.

The first lady revealed her wish Thursday during a Christmastime visit with patients and staff at a children's hospital in Washington. The visit was a continuation of a tradition begun more than 60 years ago by first lady Bess Truman.

Fielding questions from patients, Mrs. Trump was asked by a 10-year-old boy where would she spend the holidays if she could go anywhere in the world.

Her answer about a deserted, tropical island was met with laughter.

Mrs. Trump and President Donald Trump are expected to spend the holidays at their estate in Palm Beach, Florida.