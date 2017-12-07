Florida police shoot, kill suicidal 71-year-old man

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Police say officers shot and killed a suicidal 71-year-old man who came out of his home in Florida and refused commands to drop his shotgun.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Coral Spring police received notification Wednesday that Roger Page was threatening suicide and that he had weapons inside this home in a Fort Lauderdale suburb.

The SWAT team responded to the home and negotiators were able to get him to come out of his house. He was shot by two officers when he refused commands to drop his weapon.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The names of the officers weren't released.