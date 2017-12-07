Former Colorado GOP chair convicted of voter fraud, forgery
GREELEY, Colo. — A former Colorado Republican Party chariman who blamed a "major diabetic episode" for causing him to cast his ex-wife's ballot in 2016's presidential election has been convicted of forgery and voter fraud.
Steve Curtis was convicted Thursday after prosecutors said DNA evidence and handwriting analysis linked him to the ballot.
Prosecutor Tate Costin said Curtis knew what he was doing, asking "If he were going to sign a name during this confused diabetic state, wouldn't he sign his own name?"
Curtis' ex-wife moved to South Carolina after they separated and learned her ballot had been cast after calling the clerk's office to see how she could vote.
