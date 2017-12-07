Franken resignation would trigger a rush to replace

ST. PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Al Franken's potential resignation is setting off a rush to find a possible replacement.

The responsibility to replace the Minnesota Democrat would fall to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Dayton must decide whether to appoint a temporary placeholder or try to set someone up for a 2018 special election to finish out Franken's term, which runs through 2020.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is near the top of any list, having served as Dayton's second-in-command for three years. Smith is a longtime political operative who ran several campaigns and previously mulled a run for governor. Dayton could also look to Attorney General Lori Swanson or State Auditor Rebecca Otto.