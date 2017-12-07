House ethics panel: Nunes didn't leak classified information
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee has cleared the chairman of the House intelligence committee on a complaint that he may have leaked classified information.
The decision paves the way for Rep. Devin Nunes of California to again lead the intelligence panel's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The Ethics Committee said in a brief statement Thursday it determined the Republican congressman did not disclose classified information while talking about information he had received on a clandestine trip to the White House.
Nunes has said he only temporarily stepped aside from the Russia probe pending the results of the ethics investigation. The ethics panel opened its investigation in April.
Texas Rep. Michael Conaway has led the intelligence committee's Russia investigation since Nunes stepped aside.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Check your numbers: Two lottery tickets worth $1.75 million each sold in Nova Scotia
-
Vicky Mochama: Treatment of Liberal MP is precisely why women don't report
-
Black in Halifax: El Jones on speaking up, and those who ruthlessly harass her
-
Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island both set legal age for marijuana use at 19