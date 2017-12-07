India police: Murder of Muslim was apparent religious attack
NEW DELHI — Police in western India have arrested a Hindu man they say brutally killed a Muslim
Press Trust of India reported late Thursday that the arrest came after the suspect shared a grisly video of the
The killing took place in the western state of Rajasthan Wednesday.
Police say the accused, Shambu Lal Raigar, raged against intermarriages of Hindu women and Muslim men. It wasn't clear why Afrazul was singled out.
The killing is the most recent in a spate of attacks on minority groups, especially Muslims, since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party swept national elections in 2014. Most of the violence against Muslims involved fringe Hindu vigilante groups that have become active in small towns and cities across India.
Muslims are about 14
Most of the attacks on Muslims were connected to the trade in cows, which many of India's Hindus consider sacred. Human Rights Watch has counted seven acts of mob violence killing at least 10 Muslims over allegations of buying or selling cows for beef. Cow slaughter is banned in most parts of India.
In Rajasthan state in April, Muslim Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob as he transported cattle he had bought at an animal fair back to his home state of Haryana. Khan and his family were small dairy farmers.
