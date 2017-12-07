Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader's trial opens in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A trial against the imprisoned leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party on terror charges has opened in the Turkish capital.

Prosecutors are seeking a total of 142 years in prison for Peoples' Democracy Party — or HDP — co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas. He is charged with leading a terror organization, engaging in terror propaganda and other crimes.

The trial is one of many against Demirtas, who is imprisoned in a jail in northwestern Turkey. He did not attend Thursday's trial.

Demirtas was arrested last year as the government launched a crackdown following a failed coup attempt, which critics say has been expanded to target all government opponents.