Jewish cemetery dug up to make way for supermarket in Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Authorities say human remains from an old Jewish cemetery in Poland have been dug up and dumped unceremoniously in an empty lot to make way for the construction of a supermarket, parking lot and an electrical transformer station.
Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich, who is originally from New York, described it Thursday as a "full-out scandal" and the worst desecration of a Jewish cemetery that he has witnessed in the 17 years that he has served in Poland.
Under Jewish law, human remains should not be disturbed.
The desecration occurred in Siemiatycze, a town in eastern Poland of some 15,000 people that was about 60
Today no Jews live there.
Construction has been halted as prosecutors investigate the case.