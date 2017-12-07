Jonas brother testifies at FIFA bribery trial about concert
NEW YORK — The New York trial of three South American soccer officials has taken another strange twist with surprise testimony by pop star Kevin Jonas.
The former member of the Jonas Brothers turned up in the courtroom Thursday to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn't have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle's concert had taken place as prosecutors said.
Jonas says he saw the concert before a show his band was set to play in Buenos Aires.
The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA (FEE'-fuh), soccer's governing body.
