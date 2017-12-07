Maine police: Bouncing roll of duct tape leads to 911 call

BANGOR, Maine — Police in Bangor, Maine, say a reported intruder turned out to be a roll of duct tape.

Officers responded to a call from a woman who heard noises from her basement and reported that her dog was barking aggressively at the noise.

Police said it turns out a "thump-thump-thump" sound the woman heard was a roll of duct tape that fell off a shelf and bounced down the stairs.