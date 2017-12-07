News / World

Malaysian PM gears ruling party for elections due in 2018

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party President and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, inspects a ceremonial guard of honor during the opening ceremony of UMNO party's general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to rally for unity in the three days annual assembly ahead of the general elections which must be held by August 2018. (AP Photo/Choon Hiam)

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party President and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, inspects a ceremonial guard of honor during the opening ceremony of UMNO party's general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to rally for unity in the three days annual assembly ahead of the general elections which must be held by August 2018. (AP Photo/Choon Hiam)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has rallied for unity in his ruling party, warning ethnic Malays they will be stripped of their special privileges if the opposition wins general elections due next year.

Opening a meeting of his Malay party, Najib also poked fun at the opposition coalition led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, saying the octogenarian was in the same league as former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe who has been rejected by his own people.

Support for Najib's ruling coalition has dwindled in the last two elections. It lost the popular vote for the first time to the opposition in 2013 polls.

Najib, who is best by a financial scandal, on Thursday urged ethnic Malays to stay loyal to ensure his party wins big in the polls.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular