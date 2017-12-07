Man killed by Wyoming police identified as sex crime suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man shot to death by Wyoming police after he fired a rifle at them has been identified as a 49-year-old former Laramie therapist accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child and other charges.

Police on Thursday identified the man they shot the previous day on a Cheyenne street as Scott Addison.

After an hour-long standoff Wednesday, the man exited his vehicle and fired toward the officers, who returned fire. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Addison was a therapist for a mental health services provider that serves Laramie and Cheyenne.