Markets Right Now: Stocks turn higher in midday trading
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the Standard & Poor's 500 index on track for its first gain in five days.
Technology, industrial stocks and banks rose more than the rest of the market Thursday.
Facebook rose 1.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 82 points, or 0.4
The S&P 500 has fallen for the last four days.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.33
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses for banks.
Chipmaker Broadcom rose 3.1
Merck rose 1.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up a point at 2,630.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,140. The Nasdaq composite added 21 points, or 0.3