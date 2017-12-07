Markets Right Now: Stocks turn higher in midday trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the Standard & Poor's 500 index on track for its first gain in five days.

Technology, industrial stocks and banks rose more than the rest of the market Thursday.

Facebook rose 1.6 per cent , Boeing gained 1.9 per cent and Wells Fargo climbed 1.9 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 82 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 24,226. The Nasdaq composite added 49 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 6,828.

The S&P 500 has fallen for the last four days.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.33 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses for banks.

Chipmaker Broadcom rose 3.1 per cent in early trading Thursday after reporting a strong quarter. Other tech stocks also rose. Google parent Alphabet rose 1 per cent .

Merck rose 1.2 per cent after the New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from a trial of one of its drugs.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up a point at 2,630.