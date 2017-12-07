Metropolitan Opera conductor Levine denies sex allegations

NEW YORK — Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

In a statement to The New York Times on Thursday, Levine called the accusations "unfounded." He says anyone who truly knows him will attest that he has not lived his life as an oppressor or an aggressor.

The opera suspended Levine on Sunday after the Times published accounts from three of the accusers who say that Levine sexually abused them when they were teenagers. A fourth accuser later came forward.