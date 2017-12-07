Mideast braces for fallout from Trump's move on Jerusalem
JERUSALEM — Palestinians, Israelis and the wider Middle East are bracing for the fallout after President Donald Trump's seismic shift in recognizing the bitterly contested Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was to travel to Jordan on Thursday to meet with King Abdullah II. The monarch is seen as Abbas' closest Arab ally, and the two leaders might try to
In Wednesday's move, Trump defied worldwide warnings and insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time for a new approach, describing his decision as merely based on reality to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel's government.
Trump also said the United States would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though he set no timetable for that.
