Mideast braces for fallout from Trump's move on Jerusalem

Palestinians play cards during U.S. President Donald Trump's televised speech in the West Bank City of Nablus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JERUSALEM — Palestinians, Israelis and the wider Middle East are bracing for the fallout after President Donald Trump's seismic shift in recognizing the bitterly contested Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was to travel to Jordan on Thursday to meet with King Abdullah II. The monarch is seen as Abbas' closest Arab ally, and the two leaders might try to co-ordinate a response to Trump's policy change.

In Wednesday's move, Trump defied worldwide warnings and insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time for a new approach, describing his decision as merely based on reality to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel's government.

Trump also said the United States would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though he set no timetable for that.

