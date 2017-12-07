NJ advances bill barring drunken drone flying
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers passed legislation that would make it illegal to operate a drone while drunk.
The Democrat-led Senate approved the legislation 39-0 on Thursday.
The National Conference on State Legislatures says at least 38 states are considering drone legislation this year, going beyond the Federal Aviation Administration's regulations.
The New Jersey bill would make operating a drone under the influence of alcohol a disorderly persons
The legislation has already cleared a committee in the Democrat-controlled Assembly.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Black in Halifax: El Jones on speaking up, and those who ruthlessly harass her
-
Check your numbers: Two lottery tickets worth $1.75 million each sold in Nova Scotia
-
Vicky Mochama: Treatment of Liberal MP is precisely why women don't report
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend