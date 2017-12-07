Officials: Prisoner info used to get $580K in US student aid

DENVER — Prosecutors say an Arizona man has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the government after using state prison inmates' information to get more than $580,000 in federal student aid money.

Colorado United States Attorney Bob Troyer said Thursday that a jury convicted Tramell Thomas last month.

Troyer's statement says Tramell and others looked up details about inmates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Prosecutors say another conspirator worked at a bank and found the inmates' Social Security numbers. The group then filed student aid requests totalling $1.3 million.

The Department of Education paid out about $582,000, including $419,000 in debit cards intended for living expenses.

The rest of the money went to community colleges listed on the aid applications.