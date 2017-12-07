Officials: Prisoner info used to get $580K in US student aid
DENVER — Prosecutors say an Arizona man has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the government after using state prison inmates' information to get more than $580,000 in federal student aid money.
Colorado United States Attorney Bob Troyer said Thursday that a jury convicted Tramell Thomas last month.
Troyer's statement says Tramell and others looked up details about inmates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Prosecutors say another conspirator worked at a bank and found the inmates' Social Security numbers. The group then filed student aid requests
The Department of Education paid out about $582,000, including $419,000 in debit cards intended for living expenses.
The rest of the money went to community colleges listed on the aid applications.
Three other people have pleaded guilty to related charges.
