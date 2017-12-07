Oklahoma school: 'Hazing' report led to sex assault case

BIXBY, Okla. — Officials at an Oklahoma high school accused of failing to promptly report the sexual assault of a 16-year-old football player by several teammates started their investigation after hearing of "an alleged hazing incident."

A report released Wednesday by Bixby High School also showed it took administrators eight days to notify police that the boy said a teammate in September inserted a pool stick into his anus through the shorts while others held him down.

The Nov. 2 document said the Tulsa-area school's investigation began Oct. 26. It included interviews with the boy and his mother, who said it was the second time teammates had assaulted the boy with a pool stick.