Paris tributes planned for late rock icon Johnny Hallyday

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron, first lady Brigitte Macron and hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to pay tribute to the late French rock star Johnny Hallyday on Saturday.

Hallyday died Wednesday at age 74. The route for his funeral procession includes the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where the singer's band is expected to play.

A ceremony will follow at the nearby Madeleine Church. Macron plans to make a brief speech.

The words "Thank you Johnny" will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower during the weekend.

All soccer stadiums hosting games in the top two divisions of the French league plan Hallyday tributes as well.