Poland's top politicians meeting over government future

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2015 file photo the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, raises his hand during one of the votes passing a new law on the constitutional court, as Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, left, looks on, in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Prime Minister Szydlo sent a tweet early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 that seems to read like a farewell, amid rumors in Warsaw that she might be replaced by Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, file)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president is meeting with leading members of the government amid mounting speculation that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is to be replaced.

Though Szydlo's government is riding high in opinion polls, ruling Law and Justice head Jaroslaw Kaczynski is thought to be advocating a change.

On Thursday, party leaders were scheduled to hold a meeting over a government reshuffle.

Before the meeting with President Andrzej Duda, Szydlo addressed lawmakers and said her government represented the interests of ordinary Poles well.

Also on Thursday, the lawmakers were to vote on an opposition motion to oust the government. The motion is expected to fail.

