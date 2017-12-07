Police dashcam catches meteor streaking through sky
MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A New Jersey police sergeant inadvertently captured footage of a large meteor streaking across the sky.
Hamilton Township police Sgt. Michael Virga tells NJ.com he was on patrol early Sunday when his vehicle dashcam captured footage of a fireball just after 3 a.m.
He says the fireball took him by surprise and "lit up the entire sky like a lime green streak." He wasn't sure he captured it until he checked the dashcam later.
The American Meteor Society confirms that the fireball was indeed a meteor. The society says it received multiple reports about it.
It was a bolide, which is a very large, very bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.
Just over a week earlier, almost 70 people reported seeing a fireball passing over the mid-Atlantic.
