Police: Shooting reported at New Mexico high school

AZTEC, N.M. — Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico.

Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information.

Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.

The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.