Rescuers save Colorado teenager who fell into mine shaft

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials in a Colorado city say rescuers have saved a teenager who fell into an old mine shaft that his friends said he was trying to explore.

Video showed rescuers using ropes and pulleys to lift a stretcher holding the 15-year-old boy out of the mine shaft on Thursday afternoon.

Golden Fire Department spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley said the teen was alert and talking with rescuers.

The friends told rescuers that a rope snapped while the teen was trying to explore the mine shaft.

Tilley says the boy told the rescuers that his leg is hurt. She says he may have fallen 300 feet (91 metres ).

Tilley says the mine shaft does not go straight down and made the rescue difficult.