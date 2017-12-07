Retired justice 'so disappointed' to be kept off jury
BOSTON — She was impartial enough to serve as a justice on the highest court in Massachusetts, but apparently that wasn't enough for Geraldine Hines to be named a juror in a murder trial.
The 70-year-old Hines, who retired from the Supreme Judicial Court in August, said she was "so disappointed" when the prosecutor rejected her as a juror Wednesday.
Hines tells The Boston Globe , "I've been waiting my whole life to be a juror in a criminal case."
The case involves two gang members involved in a gunfight at a festival in Boston in 2014 that took the life of an innocent bystander.
