Russian strategic bombers fly patrol mission from Indonesia

MOSCOW — The Russian military says its strategic bombers have flown a patrol mission over the Southern Pacific after taking off from Indonesia, part of Moscow's efforts to restore its Cold War-era military foothold around the world.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the two Tu-95 strategic bombers flew from Biak Island in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province where they arrived Tuesday. It said Thursday's patrol lasted eight hours.

Russian state television stations reported that the nuclear-capable bombers accompanied by heavy-lift transport planes would spend a few days on Biak, but there was no immediate signal that such visits could continue in the future.