Sanders: Trump Jr. citing lawyer-client privilege legitimate

WASHINGTON — The White House says it believes President Donald Trump's eldest son had a "legitimate reason" in citing attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions to Congress about conversations with his father.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday: "We believe that his lawyers had a legitimate reason and basis for not answering those questions."

Donald Trump Jr. cited attorney-client privilege Wednesday to avoid divulging to the House Intelligence Committee his conversations with his father about a meeting he took with individuals connected to the Russian government in 2016. Neither Trump is an attorney.