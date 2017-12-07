Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in Florida fatally shot a suspect who attacked the officer.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the deputy arrived at a condominium complex in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday afternoon and was confronted by 42-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre.

The office says Pierre attacked 48-year-old Deputy Sean Youngward. Witnesses told investigators that Pierre punched and kicked Youngward.

Investigators say Youngward had to call in backup when non-lethal methods failed to subdue Pierre.

Deputy Steven Briggs arrived and the sheriff's office said he found Youngward on his back, still under assault.

The sheriff's office says Briggs ordered Pierre to stop before firing several shots.

Pierre, who was unarmed, died at a hospital.