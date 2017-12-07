Slain Florida officer awarded agency's highest honour
Lt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot in January while trying to arrest a man suspected of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. On Wednesday, the Orlando Police Department posthumously commended Clayton with the Purple Heart Award and the Award of Valor.
Markeith Loyd was captured after a massive manhunt. He faces multiple charges for the deaths of 42-year-old Clayton and 24-year-old Sade Dixon, who was shot last December.
The case prompted a legal skirmish over the death penalty between the state attorney and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.