Son of US spy pilot sees artifacts at Russian museum

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — The son of Francis Gary Powers, the American spy pilot whose 1960 shootdown over the Soviet Union sparked tensions between Moscow and Washington, has visited a Russian museum containing artifacts of the incident.

Gary Powers Jr. on Thursday viewed a fragment of his father's U2 plane and the mission's flight plan, on display at a military technological museum near Yekaterinburg.

"It is now history. We can reflect on it and learn from it," said Powers, who founded the Cold War Museum in Warrenton, Virginia.