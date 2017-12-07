The Latest: Alabama official asks Google to remove Jones ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the hotly contested Alabama Senate race (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Alabama's secretary of state is asking Google to remove an advertisement by a group supporting Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Republican Secretary of State John Merrill's office says the ad wrongly implies votes in the upcoming election will be made public.

Merrill says Google has removed the ad, but a Google representative couldn't immediately be reached for confirmation.

The ad was placed by a group called Highway 31, where a spokesman says they're working with Google to keep the ad running through Election Day. He denies the ad is misleading.

A narrator in the ad says votes are public record and claims "your community" will know if you don't stop Republican Roy Moore, who's accused of sexual misconduct.

Moore denies allegations he molested teen girls decades ago.

Republican Roy Moore's campaign is criticizing a super PAC supporting Democrat Doug Jones for U.S. Senate.

Moore spokesman Ben DuPre says the group Highway 31 isn't revealing its donors and has run misleading ads against the former judge.

Highway 31 has run a flurry of advertisements criticizing Moore and mentioning sexual misconduct allegations against him. DuPre called the organization "shadowy" in a news conference Thursday.

Highway 31 hasn't yet reported donors but says it is following reporting requirements.

Moore's campaign is criticizing two pieces run by the group as misleading or false. One tells voters that "your community" will know if they don't help "stop" Moore because of public voter files.