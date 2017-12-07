The Latest: Polish party praises replaced prime minister

WARSAW, Poland — The Latest on political government reshuffling in Poland (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Poland's ruling party says it is replacing Prime Minister Beata Szydlo with her government's finance minister even though it considers Szydlo's two years at the helm a success.

The Law and Justice party said in a statement Thursday night that "many successes were achieved in key areas of Polish life" during Szydlo's tenure despite "the huge determined resistance by enemies of the ideas of the good change" both inside and outside Poland.

"Good change" is the campaign slogan Law and Justice adopted ahead of its general election victory in 2015.

The phrase refers to the party's promotion of a form of patriotism that critics regard as nationalistic, along with other conservative social values and more welfare protections.

___

8:30 p.m.

Poland's conservative ruling party says Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has resigned and will be replaced by Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The announcement was made late Thursday by Beata Mazurek, the Law and Justice party spokeswoman, following meetings at the party's headquarters in Warsaw. It comes after weeks of speculation that Szydlo could be replaced, even though her government is popular with many Poles.

Mazurek said Szydlo resigned during the meeting, but the party leadership wants her to hold some other important government position, which she did not specify.

Government critics saw the leadership change as mostly a smoke screen to divert attention from a Friday vote on laws that would give the ruling party significant power over Poland's judicial system.

___

11 a.m.

The future of Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo hung in the balance as top political leaders considered a government reshuffling that could see her replaced.

Even though Szydlo's Cabinet enjoys wide public support and the economy is booming, some members of the ruling Law and Justice party say they want a new government leader to stimulate further economic development.