Tinder swindler who made false cancer claims gets prison

NEW YORK — A man who swindled his Tinder dates out of $49,000 has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says Brandon Kiehm (keem) used a variety of scams on at least three women he met through the dating app.

He claimed he urgently needed money for cancer treatments for relatives — in one case his sister, in another, his mother.

Vance says one victim was especially vulnerable because she was herself a cancer survivor.

He conned one woman while he was out on bail.

Kiehm also stole $13,000 from a man who hired him as a dog walker and $800 from a neighbour .