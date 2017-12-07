Turkish gold trader testifies he was attacked in US prison
NEW YORK — A Turkish gold trader says he was attacked in prison by a knife-wielding inmate who claimed he was told to kill him for
The star government witness — Reza Zarrab — made the disclosure Thursday before finishing over a week of testimony in the trial of a Turkish banker charged with violating U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.
The banker, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, has pleaded not guilty. The trial has drawn considerable interest in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called it a U.S. conspiracy to "blackmail" and "blemish" his country.
Zarrab pleaded guilty to the conspiracy in October. He says he was removed from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after the November attack.
