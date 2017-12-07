UN says 1.25 million South Sudanese are 1 step from famine

The U.N. humanitarian chief says 1.25 million people in war-torn South Sudan are one step away from famine — twice as many as the same time last year.

Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council that 7 million people in the world's newest nation — almost two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian aid.

And he warned that in early 2018, half of the country's population will be reliant on emergency food.

"The next lean season beginning in March is likely to see famine conditions in several locations across the country," Lowcock said.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix called the security situation in South Sudan "precarious."