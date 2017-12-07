UN says 230 reportedly killed in Yemen in recent conflict
The U.N. humanitarian
Jamie McGoldrick told reporters by phone from Sanaa Thursday that a halt to airstrikes and military activity has enabled civilians to venture out to seek supplies and help.
He called the humanitarian situation "desperate" and expressed hope that calls by President Donald Trump, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others to Saudi Arabia to end its blockade immediately will produce results.
McGoldrick said 15 ships with humanitarian aid and commercial cargo are currently in the Red Sea near the port of Hodeida waiting for permission to dock and unload.
