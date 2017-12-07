Visitors can touch meteorites at new planetarium exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new exhibit opening at the University of Louisville planetarium will include meteorites that visitors can touch.
A statement from UofL says the permanent exhibit will open Dec. 17 at the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium and include 90 meteorites among 132 specimens, including dust from Mars. Planetarium Director Tom Tretter says the exhibit allows visitors to see and feel rocks that tell the story of the formation of our solar system.
A grand opening will be held from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibit will be open to visitors during weekend public shows.
Items in the exhibit were donated from the private collection of Louisville resident William G. Russell.
