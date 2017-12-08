10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE CALIFORNIA'S FLAMES ARE DOING DAMAGE

The San Diego area becomes the latest front of the wildfire fight engulfing southern California, burning homes and causing evacuations.

2. TRUMP'S JERUSALEM DECISION SETS OFF PROTESTS

Palestinian groups call for massive demonstrations in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem after Friday prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week.

3. BREAKTHROUGH IN BRITAIN'S DIVORCE FROM EU

Britain and the European Union say they are moving to new phase of Brexit talks after overnight agreement over status of the Irish border.

4. WHO CAN GAIN FROM FRANKEN'S RESIGNATION

The former comedian's fall due to sexual harassment allegations could give Republicans an opening to expand their Senate majority.

5. PARALLELS ABOUND IN ALABAMA AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION DRIVES

Like President Trump, Roy Moore is breaking all the rules of modern-day politics in turbulent Senate campaign.

6. VIDEO HELPS CONVICT POLICEMAN

Images taken by a bystander were crucial in earning 20-year prison sentence for a white officer who shot an unarmed black man in South Carolina.

7. JAIL TIME FOR HORRIFIC SEXUAL ASSAULT THAT EXPOSED RACIAL DIVIDE

Two Australians have been sent to prison for the brutal slaying of an Aboriginal woman in a case that outraged the public.

8. NEW CITY TO RISE OUT OF SANDS

Jordan announces plans to build a new metropolis in the desert by 2050 and bring some relief to its overcrowded capital of Amman.

9. WEDDING PLANS DOWN UNDER

Gay marriage in Australia will become legal on Jan. 9 after the governor-general signs bill into law.

10. FORMER ROYAL IN-LAW LATEST KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER