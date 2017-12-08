Bolshoi to premiere previously cancelled Nureyev ballet
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's history Bolshoi Theater is getting ready to premiere a ballet about dancer Rudolf Nureyev after the original opening was postponed and its director arrested.
The production's Moscow opening was
The original director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was arrested in August on charges of embezzling more than $1 million in state funds. His arrest raised concerns about a possible return of Soviet-style arts repression.
Serebrennikov's productions have offended social conservatives in the past.
Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin says the show opening Saturday is unchanged from the one that was
Nureyev rose to fame with the Kirov Ballet before he defected to the United States in 1961. He died in 1993.