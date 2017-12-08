Chicago plans new gospel museum for south side

Chicago's south side is planning to have the country's first major gospel music museum on the site once occupied by a landmark church known as the birthplace of gospel.

The National Museum of Gospel Music will unveil plans Friday for the multimillion-dollar Bronzeville institution. The museum's design features exhibitions, an auditorium and a listening library.

The museum will be built on the site of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church, which burned down in 2006. Pilgrim's longtime music director Thomas A. Dorsey created the gospel genre by blending Christian text with jazz and blues rhythms.