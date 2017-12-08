China warns citizens in Pakistan of possible terror attacks
BEIJING — China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.
China's exposure to militant attacks has risen in recent years as its overseas footprint expands. The Islamic State group said in June it kidnapped and killed two Chinese teachers in Quetta.
China has invested heavily in Pakistan, where thousands of Chinese workers are employed in $60 billion worth of infrastructure projects under Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative. The port and road-building projects in Baluchistan province have come under frequent insurgent attacks.