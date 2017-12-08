Cops: Boy, 10, shot young sister with gun he thought was toy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a 10-year-old boy playing with a gun he thought was a toy shot his 6-year-old sister in the chest. Now officials are searching for the man who left it in the home.

Harrisburg police Capt. Gabriel Olivera says police were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday. They found a blood trail leading to a 6-year-old girl on the floor and her mother frantically trying to help her.

She was taken to a hospital where she's in critical but stable condition. She's expected to survive.

District Attorney Edward Marsico says the gun was not secured and had been stolen.