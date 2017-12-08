Couple deported to Mexico after 30 years in US, leaving kids

NEWARK, N.J. — A couple who came to New Jersey from Mexico 30 years ago have been deported, leaving their three children behind.

Oscar and Humberta Campos lived in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and own a landscaping company. They said goodbye to their children Friday morning at the Newark's airport before boarding a flight to Mexico City. The children, ages 16, 22 and 24, are all American citizens.

Campos said he fled violence in his hometown, Tamaulipas, and crossed the border into Texas in 1989.

WCAU-TV reports that after a lengthy effort to obtain work visas, federal immigration officials ordered them to leave the country.