Driver dies after flying debris goes through windshield
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania State Police say a driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that a truck hit and sent airborne into the other vehicle's windshield.
Police say the truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning. It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown, went through the windshield and hit Gregory Leiber in the head.
The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear what the debris was.
Video on news stations showed a black vehicle stopped at the scene with a hole in the windshield.
Police say they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.
