Fire in Lebanon refugee settlement kills 7 Syrian children
BEIRUT — The U.N. refugee agency says a fire in a Syrian refugee settlement in eastern Lebanon has killed seven children.
UNHCR said in a statement Friday that it "is deeply shocked by the fire" the day before in the village of Ghaze and extended its "sincere condolences to their families and to all those affected by this tragic incident."
Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian war refugees.
The UNHCR said it is