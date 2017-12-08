Freight train derails in New Jersey, causing commuter delays
A
A
Share via Email
UNION, N.J. — A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush.
A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union.
Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn't immediately known.
At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long.
The derailment happened on a stretch of track that's also used by NJ Transit. Service was suspended on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line between Newark Penn Station and Cranford.
A NJ Transit spokeswoman says buses are
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train