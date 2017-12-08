How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Stocks rose Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, and the strong finish pushed the Standard & Poor's 500 index to its third straight weekly gain despite some early struggles.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14.52 points, or 0.6 per cent , to finish at 2,651.50, a record.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 117.68, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,329.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 27.24, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,840.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 1.26, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,521.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.28 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 97.57 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 7.51 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 15.30 points, or 1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 412.67 points, or 18.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 4,566.56 points, or 23.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,456.96 points, or 27.1 per cent .