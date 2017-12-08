Hungary's Jobbik party says state fine risks election run

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's far-right Jobbik party says a huge fine from the state audit office threatens its participation in April's parliamentary election.

Jobbik chairman Gabor Vona on Friday asked supporters for donations to help pay the fine of 331.7 million forints ($1.24 million), which he says could bankrupt the party.

The penalty could also include losing an identical amount from the funds that Jobbik gets from the state.