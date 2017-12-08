News / World

Hungary's Jobbik party says state fine risks election run

FILE - This April 12, 2017 file photo shows a political billboard of the far-right Jobbik Party in Budapest Hungary that reads: "Jobbik: On the people's side. You work, they steal - that is why salaries are low." The poster shows Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, and Lorinc Meszaros, one of Hungary's richest people who has attributed his wealth in part to his friendship with Orban. Jobbik party says a huge fine from the state audit office threatens its participation in April‚Äôs parliamentary elections. (AP Photo/Pablo Gorondi, file)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's far-right Jobbik party says a huge fine from the state audit office threatens its participation in April's parliamentary election.

Jobbik chairman Gabor Vona on Friday asked supporters for donations to help pay the fine of 331.7 million forints ($1.24 million), which he says could bankrupt the party.

The penalty could also include losing an identical amount from the funds that Jobbik gets from the state.

A preliminary report by the state audit office says Jobbik paid illegal, below-market prices for a recent anti-government ad campaign in which the party bought billboard space from Lajos Simicska, a tycoon who was once a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Their relationship soured in 2015 and Simicska has since said he'd like Jobbik to win the 2018 election.

