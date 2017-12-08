News / World

Image of Asia: Praying with incense sticks in Beijing

Visitors hold incense sticks as they pray at the Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The temple complex, which dates from the Qing Dynasty, is one of the largest centers of Tibetan Buddhism in China's capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Mark Schiefelbein, visitors hold incense sticks as they pray at the Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing.

The temple complex, which dates from the Qing dynasty, is one of the largest centres of Tibetan Buddhism in China's capital.

This image was made with a lens at a focal length of 200mm, a shutter speed of 1/1000, aperture of f2.8, and ISO 50.

